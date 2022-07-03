Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Generac by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC stock opened at $217.51 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.11 and its 200 day moving average is $279.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.14.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

