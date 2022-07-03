Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after buying an additional 1,403,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ecolab by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after buying an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after acquiring an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $147,518,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ECL opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.94.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

