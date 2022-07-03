Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 249 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

MO stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

