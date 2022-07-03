Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Short Interest Down 35.4% in June

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,860,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 24,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,391,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,134,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $16.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

