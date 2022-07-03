Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Up 55.6% in June

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 76,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,402. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.12.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

