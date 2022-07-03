Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,148 ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged accounts for about 3.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGHG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after purchasing an additional 208,865 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 622,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 67,234 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth $4,143,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth $3,297,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth $2,255,000.

IGHG stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.97.

