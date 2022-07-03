Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 3,500 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. Research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.25%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

