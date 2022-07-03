Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,444 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $56.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

