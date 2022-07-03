Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $2.57 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,151 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,625,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,256,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 345,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $58.16 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.06.

