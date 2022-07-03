Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 130 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

DTE opened at $129.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.49. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $108.22 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

