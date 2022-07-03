Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 526 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,957.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 80,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:QUAL opened at $112.32 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.