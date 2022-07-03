Piper Sandler Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $45.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.18.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 10,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

