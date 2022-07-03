Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PICC remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 111,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,511. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.