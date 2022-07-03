Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLVFF remained flat at $$0.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. Plant Veda Foods has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

About Plant Veda Foods

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. The company offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. Plant Veda Foods Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

