Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Short Interest Down 26.8% in June

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.67. 154,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,278. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLRX. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $63.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

About Pliant Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

