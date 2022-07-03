PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 658,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 1,164,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.44.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PNM Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,783,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,002 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 52.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,061,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,264,000 after purchasing an additional 708,896 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 779,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

