Polis Price Hits $0.0372 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $366,017.17 and $1,589.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005534 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00605596 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005316 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00166560 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars.

