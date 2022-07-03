Polis Price Reaches $0.0369 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, Polis has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Polis has a total market cap of $363,211.37 and approximately $1,318.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polis Coin Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

