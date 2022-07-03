Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $172.59 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00262659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.