Portion (PRT) Hits Market Capitalization of $493,434.70

Portion (PRT) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Portion coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Portion has a total market capitalization of $493,434.70 and $874.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Portion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,268.66 or 0.99991636 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,858,362 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Portion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Portion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.