Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Cut to C$150.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRBZF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.89.

PRBZF opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $109.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.31.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

