Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.