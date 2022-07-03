Project Inverse Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $332,618.07 and approximately $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00168156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00693713 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00085435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

