PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.
PropertyGuru stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PropertyGuru has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16.
PropertyGuru Company Profile (Get Rating)
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
