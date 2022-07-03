PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $8.40 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

PropertyGuru stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. PropertyGuru has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRU. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Company Profile (Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.