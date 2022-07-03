ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Short Interest Down 41.3% in June

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,145,000 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the May 31st total of 1,952,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,450.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFF remained flat at $$11.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.41.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
