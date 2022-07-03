Provident Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,857,000 after buying an additional 321,827 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,922,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,823,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 89,572 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.06. 258,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,349. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

