Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 75,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.03. 360,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.14. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

