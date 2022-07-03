Provident Wealth Management LLC Invests $591,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $681.79. 24,820,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,695,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $748.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $886.91. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

