Provident Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,330 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
IJR traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $93.28. 4,420,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,932. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average is $104.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
