Provident Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $171.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.46. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

MainStreet Bancshares Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

