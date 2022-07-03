Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lessened its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.82.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.37. The company had a trading volume of 489,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.49 and its 200 day moving average is $355.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

