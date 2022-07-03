Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issued By DA Davidson

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $973.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

