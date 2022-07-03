Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Boosted by Analyst

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 million.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

BWB stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,267,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

