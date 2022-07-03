Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Equity Bancshares, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $29.50 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $480.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $53,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the third quarter worth $206,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equity Bancshares news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.50%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

