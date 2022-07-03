Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SPX Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SPX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for SPX’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. SPX has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in SPX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SPX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in SPX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in SPX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

