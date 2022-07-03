Qbao Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (QBT)

Qbao (QBT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $161,765.82 and $641.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

