QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.15.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $34,927.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,914 shares of company stock worth $80,551. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in QuickLogic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

