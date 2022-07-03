R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

