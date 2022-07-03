R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a $29.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCM. Guggenheim began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

