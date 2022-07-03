Ravencoin Hits Market Cap of $236.28 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $236.28 million and $6.36 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00168883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005242 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005247 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00709416 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00084754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005243 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,062.76 or 1.00011176 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

