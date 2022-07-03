Raymond James Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.15.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $180.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average is $141.47. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.95, for a total transaction of $575,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,657,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,751,052. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

