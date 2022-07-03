Raymond James Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$60.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.0854 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

