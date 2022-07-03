Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($94.47) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a GBX 8,600 ($105.51) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($103.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($104.28) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.47) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

