Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

Shares of RGEN opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.47.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

