Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 672 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

