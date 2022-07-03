Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 15,635 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 42,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $18.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

