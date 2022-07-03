Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 2,109 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

