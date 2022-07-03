Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $649,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.