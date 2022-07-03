Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,180 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

BATS:DIVO opened at $34.00 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44.

