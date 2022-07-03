Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 29,990 Shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NURE. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000.

BATS NURE opened at $32.66 on Friday. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16.

